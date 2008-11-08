Apparently, I'm Buying A Snoopy Game

And it's called Snoopy: World War I Flying Ace. Smart Bomb Interactive, responsible for the Snoopy vs. the Red Baron and The Bee Game, is keeping Snoopy in the air in what — I can't believe I'm about to type this — looks like a solid competitor to Warhawk. Details are scarce, but once we recover from the shock of being interested in something Snoopy related, we'll look into it further.
