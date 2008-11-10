Apple Still Working On A Wii Remote

In May, we told you about Apple's patent for a Wii Remote-like object. Now, it's November, and we're telling you again. Why? Because another, improved patent for the device has turned up. This takes it from the realms of "oh, it's something Apple are exploring" to "oh, Apple are looking seriously at developing one of these". It's still using IR, and the same basic principles of the Wii Remote, except now it's going one better by (in theory) having the ability to differentiate between the IR it's meant to detect (ie the Wii Remote) and the IR it's not meant to detect (ie your house lights). As a reminder, this is important because, with App Store games doing brisk business for the company on the iPhone, there'd be nothing stopping Apple doing something similar with this Wii Remote-like peripheral on other platforms.

Apple files for digital theatre, smart Apple Remote patents [Apple Insider, via VentureBeat]