The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Apple Still Working On A Wii Remote

In May, we told you about Apple's patent for a Wii Remote-like object. Now, it's November, and we're telling you again. Why? Because another, improved patent for the device has turned up. This takes it from the realms of "oh, it's something Apple are exploring" to "oh, Apple are looking seriously at developing one of these". It's still using IR, and the same basic principles of the Wii Remote, except now it's going one better by (in theory) having the ability to differentiate between the IR it's meant to detect (ie the Wii Remote) and the IR it's not meant to detect (ie your house lights). As a reminder, this is important because, with App Store games doing brisk business for the company on the iPhone, there'd be nothing stopping Apple doing something similar with this Wii Remote-like peripheral on other platforms.

Apple files for digital theatre, smart Apple Remote patents [Apple Insider, via VentureBeat]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles