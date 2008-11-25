The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Are People Getting Sick Of Pirating PSP Games?

Speaking with MTV, Sony's John Koller has revealed that PSP piracy - long the source of Sony's wrath when it comes to the handheld - is on the decline.

We've made really no secret [that there]certainly has been some piracy on the PSP. We've seen that as a significant issue — it's trending down right now, we've seen the piracy not be as such prevalent in the last month to two months. But it has been a problem for us.

It probably helps there hasn't been anything worth pirating on the PSP in the last month or two (to twelve?) months, but hey, let's not rain on Sony's parade.

Sony Sees PSP Piracy Slowdown, Observes 'Good' Beating 'Evil' [MTV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles