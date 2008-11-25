Are People Getting Sick Of Pirating PSP Games?

Speaking with MTV, Sony's John Koller has revealed that PSP piracy - long the source of Sony's wrath when it comes to the handheld - is on the decline.

We've made really no secret [that there]certainly has been some piracy on the PSP. We've seen that as a significant issue — it's trending down right now, we've seen the piracy not be as such prevalent in the last month to two months. But it has been a problem for us.

It probably helps there hasn't been anything worth pirating on the PSP in the last month or two (to twelve?) months, but hey, let's not rain on Sony's parade.

