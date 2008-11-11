Armoured Core, Virtua Fighter Get Platinum

Xbox Japan has announced three more titles joining its budget "Platinum Collection" line: Armored Core for Answer, Kingdom Under Fire: Circle of Doom and Virtua Fighter 5: Live Arena. Each game is priced at ¥2,940 ($50) and will be out next January.
Xbox Japan has announced three more titles joining its budget "Platinum Collection" line: Armored Core for Answer, Kingdom Under Fire: Circle of Doom and Virtua Fighter 5: Live Arena. Each game is priced at ¥2,940 ($50) and will be out next January.
These are great news, we always new Armored Core For Answer would go along way, it's a very fun game and a must for any mech head.
Visit the official community at http://armoredcoreonline.com