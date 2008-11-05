As You Were, Hellgate Not Reopening In US/EU

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

I'm sorry to have to be the one to tell you this. Contrary to recent reports, Hellgate: London will only be clawing its way out of the abyss in Asia. Fans of the game in the US and Europe will be bidding the game farewell at the end of January, as expected.

"People are speculating and I don't want anyone shocked on January 31, 2009 when the server and forums shut down and there is nothing," said NAMCO's Diane Migliaccio in a post to the Hellgate: London forums.

Hanbit software had announced an expansion to the game but, explains Migliaccio, "Hanbit owns the IP and rights to publish anywhere other then the US and EU. NAMCO owns the rights to publish in the US and EU."

New's about Hellgate's Future [Hellgate Forums via Blues News]

