Asteroids High Score Unbroken For 25 Years

It was 25 years ago today, Scott Safran taught the world to play... Asteroids. On this day in 1983, 15-year-old Scott Safran began playing Asteroids at an arcade in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
Three days later, his last ship was crushed by a vector rock and he staggered back from the cabinet with a record-breaking score of 41,336,440 points. A record that has remained unbroken ever since.
So how about it, readers? Did they just make 'em a lot harder back in the olden days or is Asteroids just out of fashion? Has coping with inertia and splitting space rocks just become one of those lost skills - like long division, scrimshaw or making fire with a bow?
Nov. 13, 1983: Teen Sets Asteroids Record in 3-Day Marathon [Wired]
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink