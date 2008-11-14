The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Asteroids High Score Unbroken For 25 Years

It was 25 years ago today, Scott Safran taught the world to play... Asteroids. On this day in 1983, 15-year-old Scott Safran began playing Asteroids at an arcade in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Three days later, his last ship was crushed by a vector rock and he staggered back from the cabinet with a record-breaking score of 41,336,440 points. A record that has remained unbroken ever since.

So how about it, readers? Did they just make 'em a lot harder back in the olden days or is Asteroids just out of fashion? Has coping with inertia and splitting space rocks just become one of those lost skills - like long division, scrimshaw or making fire with a bow?

Nov. 13, 1983: Teen Sets Asteroids Record in 3-Day Marathon [Wired]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles