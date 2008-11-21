Atari 2600 Devs Talk About Pot Smoking, Whips and Flying Frogs

Howard Scott Warshaw, creator of Yars' Revenge, has been tracking down the former game developers for the original Atari, the 70s company that gave us all of those great (and not so great) 2600 games. The resulting video interviews, Once Upon Atari, give us a glimpse into the chaotic, bizarre and drug-filled world of game development in the decade of sex, drugs and game development.

Hit up the link to check out the other six chapters.

Once Upon an Atari [IGN]