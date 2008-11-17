Atari Back From The Dead To Feast On The Flesh Of The Living

Get a look at this guy! Atari, long expected to run itself right into an early, second grave, are showing signs of life. Partly thanks to games people actually wanted to buy - like Alone in the Dark and Dragon Ball Z - and partly because of the influence of a certain cloned, well-dressed gentleman, the company have seen sales for the last six months jump by 145% to €36.3 million ($70.56 million). Course, parent company Infogrames still lost a bit of money, but hey, things are looking up!