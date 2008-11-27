Atlus Staging Luminous Arc 2 Battle Royale

Fans of magical DS strategy RPG Luminous Arc 2 had better get practising. Just a week after the games North American launch, Atlus have announced the Luminous Arc 2 Battle Royale.

The tournament will take place in January 2009, when 48 LA 2 players will be selected to compete for the only slightly underwhelming title of Best Luminous Arc 2 Tactician. More material prizes include posters, games and a Luminous Arc business card holder (er, great!).

To take part, you just need to get hold of a copy of the game before January 1st and register as one of the Atlus Faithful. An agent will be in touch if you are one of the lucky 48...

Atlus Invites All Challengers to Luminous Arc 2 Battle Royale [Nintendo Centrum]