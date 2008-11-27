The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Atlus Staging Luminous Arc 2 Battle Royale

Fans of magical DS strategy RPG Luminous Arc 2 had better get practising. Just a week after the games North American launch, Atlus have announced the Luminous Arc 2 Battle Royale.

The tournament will take place in January 2009, when 48 LA 2 players will be selected to compete for the only slightly underwhelming title of Best Luminous Arc 2 Tactician. More material prizes include posters, games and a Luminous Arc business card holder (er, great!).

To take part, you just need to get hold of a copy of the game before January 1st and register as one of the Atlus Faithful. An agent will be in touch if you are one of the lucky 48...

Atlus Invites All Challengers to Luminous Arc 2 Battle Royale [Nintendo Centrum]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles