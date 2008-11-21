Aurora Feint Sequel Gets Holiday Discount

It looks like Aurora Feint II: The Arena is already getting a discount. We broke the news yesterday that the upcoming sequel to popular iPhone role-playing game was hitting later this week for $US10, but the developers contacted me last night to let me know they've decided to drop the price initially.
"I've just been informed that Aurora Feint II:The Arena will go out at a sale price of 7.99 that will go up to 9.99 after the holidays."
Good news all around. So now, Aurora Feint II will initially sell for $US2 less than Puzzle Quest when it hits the iPhone. Does that make a difference to any of you?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink