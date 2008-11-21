Aurora Feint Sequel Gets Holiday Discount

It looks like Aurora Feint II: The Arena is already getting a discount. We broke the news yesterday that the upcoming sequel to popular iPhone role-playing game was hitting later this week for $US10, but the developers contacted me last night to let me know they've decided to drop the price initially.

"I've just been informed that Aurora Feint II:The Arena will go out at a sale price of 7.99 that will go up to 9.99 after the holidays."

Good news all around. So now, Aurora Feint II will initially sell for $US2 less than Puzzle Quest when it hits the iPhone. Does that make a difference to any of you?