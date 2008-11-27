Australia Gets The Strangest Damn 360 Bundle You'll Ever See

We know Microsoft have gone bundle mad in Europe this Christmas, but Australia had been spared. Until now. Take a look at Microsoft's "See, Hear & Play" bundle for the Australasian market.

For $329, you get an Arcade 360, a copy of iNiS' Lips, a copy of Sega Superstars Tennis and...A Pussycat Dolls DVD. Oh, and a Pussycat Dolls album as well. I promise you, this is a real, genuine product.

Scoff all you want - and I know you're scoffing - but while scoffing, bear in mind that $329 is $71 cheaper than a Wii.