The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Avatars Get First Paid Parts With Ninja Blade Theme

Now that you've created your first — and possibly last — Xbox 360 Avatar in the New Xbox Experience, you're most likely thinking "What kind of digital crap can I now purchase to make this thing look less horrid?" The answer is new Ninja Blade themed Avatar parts. If you're in Japan, you can purchase the new premium theme designed to promote From Software's upcoming Xbox 360 cinematic action game, netting you five new ninja parts for your virtual self. You knew this was coming, right?

The theme comes bundled with wallpapers and the Avatar backgrounds seen above, all for just 250 Microsoft Points. Pricey? Maybe, but you really can't put a dollar figure on something this useless. Expect even more wallet whittling microtransactions for the next... forever.

Ninja Blade Pre-Launch Events [Impress Game Watch via Siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles