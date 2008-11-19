Azure Palace Restored on LBP

Azure Palace, which was moderated out of LittleBigPlanet's online play for reasons unnamed, is back up. Thanks to reader Michael B. for that tip. The takedown sparked much outrage among the LBP level-building community, as Azure Palace is one of the better-known levels and a favourite of many, and it was not at all obvious what the offending content was. Not sure if the negative publicity is what got the board back, but it's there. Perhaps moderators were reacting to grief flags without further inspection. That said, they still need to come up with a more transparent policy, because there's still a great deal of tension over the possibility of sudden and unexplained moderation. There's a petition for that still going on.
