The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Banjo Kazooie A Little Broken, Rare Will Not Fix

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts on the 360 has a problem. Like Dead Rising a few years back, it has small text. This small text looks nice and clean on a HDTV, but if you're still soldiering on with a CRT television, you won't be able to read it. It's just too small, too blurry. The problem was noticed as soon as the demo went live, so with the game yet to be released, there's still time to fix the problem, yes? Uh...no. Rare's George Kelion has said:

I'm sorry that we weren't able to address this issue as nothing would please us more than turning all your complaints into gleeful responses, but it's simply something that's too expensive in terms of time, resources and money to alter.

Wouldn't have been so expensive if someone had thought to check earlier in development, and...oh, that's not helping, is it.

Rare: No fix for Banjo SD TV issue [CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles