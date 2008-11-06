Banjo Kazooie A Little Broken, Rare Will Not Fix

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts on the 360 has a problem. Like Dead Rising a few years back, it has small text. This small text looks nice and clean on a HDTV, but if you're still soldiering on with a CRT television, you won't be able to read it. It's just too small, too blurry. The problem was noticed as soon as the demo went live, so with the game yet to be released, there's still time to fix the problem, yes? Uh...no. Rare's George Kelion has said:

I'm sorry that we weren't able to address this issue as nothing would please us more than turning all your complaints into gleeful responses, but it's simply something that's too expensive in terms of time, resources and money to alter.

Wouldn't have been so expensive if someone had thought to check earlier in development, and...oh, that's not helping, is it.

