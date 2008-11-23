The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Batman: Arkham Asylum Debut Teaser


Here is your official Gotham City Bureau of Prisons tour of Arkham Asylum. As you can see, this facility embodies the meaning of sanitarium, providing compassionate, patient-oriented mental health treatment under close and considerate supervision. We recommend the board's continued certification of this first rate inpatient facility for the criminally insane.

No wonder Gotham's such an effed-up city, when it has its own supervillain factory. Batman: Arkham Asylum comes out in the first quarter of next year for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. Mark Hamill and Kevin Conroy will reprise their voice roles as the Joker and Batman, respectively, from Batman: The Animated Series.

Batman: Arkham Asylum — Exclusive Debut Trailer [Gametrailers, thanks B33]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles