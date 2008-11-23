Batman: Arkham Asylum Debut Teaser



Here is your official Gotham City Bureau of Prisons tour of Arkham Asylum. As you can see, this facility embodies the meaning of sanitarium, providing compassionate, patient-oriented mental health treatment under close and considerate supervision. We recommend the board's continued certification of this first rate inpatient facility for the criminally insane.

No wonder Gotham's such an effed-up city, when it has its own supervillain factory. Batman: Arkham Asylum comes out in the first quarter of next year for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. Mark Hamill and Kevin Conroy will reprise their voice roles as the Joker and Batman, respectively, from Batman: The Animated Series.



Batman: Arkham Asylum — Exclusive Debut Trailer [Gametrailers, thanks B33]