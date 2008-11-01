BattleForge Open Beta Just A Week Away

Prepare yourselves for card-based global domination! EA studio Phenomic has just revealed details about the worldwide open beta test for their upcoming collectible card real-time strategy fantasy PC game BattleForge. The beta kicks off November 7th, with beta sign ups now live at www.battleforgecardhunt.com. North American players can guarantee themselves a slot by pre-ordering the game at the usual participating retailers.

"After three years in development, we are very excited to open the game to a mass audience and see how people play. It's going to be a great process watching players experience the revolutionary concept of creating their own armies and teaming up on a massive scale in RTS," said Volker Wertich, Creative Director.

The game features single player and co-op scenarios, but the real fun is sure to be found in PVP duels, where you can go one on one, two on two, four on four, or participate in massive 12 player battles. Yum.

Phenomic Reveals Open Beta Details for BattleForge

Gamers Worldwide Get Ready for the BattleForge Open Beta on November 7th

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Phenomic™, an Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) studio, today announced that the open beta for BattleForge™ will begin on November 7th. In the open beta, fans from all over the world will be able to start collecting their favourite cards and experience magically-charged battles online. Players can register for the open beta at www.battleforgecardhunt.com. In North America, players are guaranteed access into the beta by pre-ordering BattleForge from participating retail partners.

Developed in Ingelheim, Germany, BattleForge is an epic real-time strategy (RTS) fantasy game that combines the elegance of RTS gameplay with the collectability of trading cards in an online environment where friends can play together. BattleForge pioneers strategy gaming with its online multiplayer design and robust community. Players can get in the game by purchasing the title at retail in early 2009 and then take their game online to play with the larger BattleForge community.

In BattleForge, players use virtual trading cards to build the perfect army and lay waste to their foes. The cards are the tools of war each representing a unit, building or spell that is conjured directly onto the RTS battlefield. They enable you to customise and combine factions, and play with a unique army of your own design. With no base building and production queues BattleForge players are instantly immersed into fast-paced RTS action.

BattleForge features single-player and cooperative scenarios as well as Player vs. Player ranked duels. Co-op battles are played in teams of two or four, or players can hurl themselves into epic 12 player battles for the greatest rewards. Players must work cooperatively to fulfil the mission and be victorious.

Featuring action-packed co-op and PvP, the ability to build your own army, and robust community features like auction hall, direct trade and in-game mail, BattleForge offers unique RTS gameplay that is easy to learn, but hard to master.

Developed at Phenomic, BattleForge will ship in Early 2009 for the PC. This product is not yet rated by PEGI or ESRB. For more information about the BattleForge open beta, visit www.BattleForge.com.

1 Requires online connectivity.