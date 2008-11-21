Be Like Nickelback Guy - Don't Do Guitar Hero

Nickelback Guy Chad Kroeger is concerned about the state of the music industry - in particular the lack of decent rock bands. Hey, Chad, we feel you. Seriously.

The kids today, you see, they are too busy fiddle-faddling around with the playboxes and the x-stations. Always with the sitting indoors in front of the damn TV. Except for the ones who won't get off his lawn, obviously. Why don't they do something worthwhile with their lives?

"Start rock bands," said the singer, "Set down the 'Guitar Hero' learn how to play an actual guitar and start a band, because it's hard to find more bands to put a solid rock-and-roll package together."

Yup.

