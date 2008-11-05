Becoming Bond Quantum of Solace Trailer

Sure, the Quantum of Solace movie is getting a mixed buzz, but that hasn't dampened our interest in the QoS game. The Activision title runs on a modded Call of Duty 4 engine, which just sounds great. We can already hear the Bond theme in our head. We always here it, you know — especially when we walk around our local shopping mall in sunglasses.
