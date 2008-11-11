Bethesda Censors Fallout 3 For Japan

Developer Bethesda has made changes to the Japanese Fallout 3. The side-quest The Power of the Atom has been changed. Non-playable-character Mr. Burke has been taken out of this side-quest, removing the option of detonating the nuclear bomb. That's not all, the name of a weapon was changed as it was deemed "inappropriate" for Japan. Smart money says the weapon is mini-nuke launcher "Fat Man" for obvious reasons. The online reaction from the Japanese users seems to be largely disappointment to these edits. Fallout 3 goes on sale in Japan this December.
12月4日発売予定のXbox 360用ソフト「Fallout 3」日本語版と北米版（オリジナル）の表現および内容の違いについて [Bethesda Thanks, muu!]
