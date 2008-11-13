Big Game Plans For Robert Jordan's Wheel Of Time

Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time Series is one of those fantasy series that I always wanted to read but never gotten around to. Now might be a good time though, as film studio Red Eagle Entertainment readies not only big-screen adaptations of the novels, but video games as well. They've just launched Red Eagle Games, a video game publishing company that will oversee the release of video games to coincide with the launch of the movies. Red Eagle producer Rick Selvage explains the company's plans.

"We've got a huge running start with this property," Selvage said. "We expect to have a game based on every movie, and we expect no less than three movies, though that depends on how well each does."

In addition to the movie tie-ins, Red Eagle is also planning a massively multiplayer online game based in the Wheel of Time universe. At this point it's far too early to tell if fans of the series should be delighted or terrified. As for who is going to be working on the games, Selvage sets his sights high. "We want to hire the rock stars." Personally I'd hire game developers instead, but that's just me.

Red Eagle to make multiple films and games based on Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time books [Venture Beat via GI.biz]