The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Big Game Plans For Robert Jordan's Wheel Of Time

Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time Series is one of those fantasy series that I always wanted to read but never gotten around to. Now might be a good time though, as film studio Red Eagle Entertainment readies not only big-screen adaptations of the novels, but video games as well. They've just launched Red Eagle Games, a video game publishing company that will oversee the release of video games to coincide with the launch of the movies. Red Eagle producer Rick Selvage explains the company's plans.

"We've got a huge running start with this property," Selvage said. "We expect to have a game based on every movie, and we expect no less than three movies, though that depends on how well each does."

In addition to the movie tie-ins, Red Eagle is also planning a massively multiplayer online game based in the Wheel of Time universe. At this point it's far too early to tell if fans of the series should be delighted or terrified. As for who is going to be working on the games, Selvage sets his sights high. "We want to hire the rock stars." Personally I'd hire game developers instead, but that's just me.

Red Eagle to make multiple films and games based on Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time books [Venture Beat via GI.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles