Bike Hero On Expert Is Viral Marketing-Free

Any clip that starts with "What's up, viral marketing douchebags?" has to go horribly wrong to lose my attention. Fortunately, this YouTube video response... wait where are you going?! This is actually pretty amusing. Anyway, this YouTube video response to the Activision viral marketing attempt doesn't go wrong at all. "Bike Hero On Expert" shows the brand managers at Droga 5 how it's done on the streets. Self described PRO GAMER Freddie Wong plays Dragonforce's "Through the Fire and the Flames" on expert while riding a bike while wearing a metallic foil button-up. Well, Activision, how does it feel?