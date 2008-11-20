Bin Your PS3, Save Yourself $15

The US' Natural Resources Defence Council have released a report detailing how much money it costs the average American to run a gaming console. And, by extension, how much money gamers could save by taking those consoles and throwing them in the closet/garbage. Were you to decomission a 360, for example, you'd save yourself $11 a year. $11! Binning a PS3 would save you $15, while packing the Wii away - provided you haven't already done so - will save you...$3 a year. Best keep it around then, in case Gran comes over and wants a swing at that "computer bowling".
