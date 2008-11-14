Bionic Commando Trailer Lets The Explosions Do The Talking



Now, this is more like it. Why can't more trailers be like this?

This new Bionic Commando promo takes the brave decision to set aside the usual stylistic crutches of game trailing in favour of 1 minute 13 seconds of straight gameplay.

No alt-rock soundtrack, no fast edits, not even an over-reliance on pre-rendered cutscenes. Just a MAN swinging after ROBOTS using his BIONIC ARM. By videogame trailer standards, this is practically Dogme 95.