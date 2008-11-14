Blizzard High Fives Wratch of the Lich King Upgraders

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Upgrading from regular old World of Warcraft to the newly released expansion Wrath of the Lich King is likely reward enough for fans of the MMO. But Blizzard obviously appreciates its fans enough to go to the lengths to give them a bit of an Easter Egg following the upgrade process in the form of a gorilla and shark high-fiving in front of an explosion. You know this image, right? Of course you do; you're a well traveled man or woman of the internet.

In the slim chance that you're not, we'd direct you to the site of Dr. McNinja, where one can purchase the t-shirt that inspired the hidden gem.

Reader Patrick was nice enough to screen cap it and let us know. Thanks for making our day a little brighter. *high five*

