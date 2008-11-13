Blizzard: We're Not Milking You On Starcraft 2, Honest

Come on, admit it. When you first heard Blizzard were breaking Starcraft II's singleplayer campaign into three games, you cried "BASTARDS!". There was no way the decision to do so was anything but a cold, cynical grab for cash at the expense of loyal, but misguided Blizzard fans, right? Well, not according to Blizzard's Paul Sams it wasn't:

The fact of the matter is, it's absolutely, positively untrue about us trying to stretch it out and milk it. People think that it was a monetary driven decision. I can absolutely, positively tell you, with 100 per cent certainty, that that was not part of the conversation. I guarantee it. I give my word. There was never, ever a conversation where we said, 'let's do this because we're going to make more money'. I guarantee it. As a matter of fact the sole reason we did it was because we thought it was going to be a better experience. Anybody that says otherwise is not correct. It is absolutely not what we did it for.

Methinks you doth protest too much, Paul.

