Body Discovered, Feared to Be That of Missing Teen Gamer

A body believed to be of missing teen gamer Brandon Crisp was discovered this morning in the Barrie area, police say.

"At this point we believe it to be Brandon, and we're still obviously in the early stages of our investigation," Sgt. Dave Goodbrand told CTV. "It's not confirmed because nothing's confirmed until we have pathology, but we believe it to be Brandon."

Crisp's parents say he ran away from Barrie home in Canada on Oct. 14 after they took away his Xbox 360. He had been playing Call of Duty 4 and his grades were slipping, his parents told ABC.

After being told he would lose his gaming privileges the 15-year-old told his father that he was running away. He was last seen biking on a trail about 5:45 p.m. The reward for information about the missing boy had reached $US41,776.

According to the brief television report the body of the missing boy was found on Fifth Line in the Barrie area. A blue-chequered jacket, tent, crackers and full bag of chips were found on the trail on Oct. 24. No other details were given and police have yet to confirm the information.

Our hearts go out to Crisp's parents.

Missing Barrie boy Brandon Crisp found dead