Bond Song Coming to Guitar Hero World Tour

Reading through a press release about the upcoming Best Buy midnight opening launch event for Quantum of Solace, I stumbled upon this interesting tidbit:

Additionally, those in line at 10:00 PM will get the exclusive opportunity to be one of the first to play the Bond song "Another Way to Die" performed by Jack White and Alicia Keys which is soon-to-be-released as downloadable content for Activision's Guitar Hero® World Tour.

I kinda like the song. It would be great if they released this as a freebie, but there's not even a hint of that, so I'll just hold my breath until they make it so. Annnnnd GO.....

Who: Bond...James Bond (and you!)

What: Best Buy midnight opening launch event for Activision's Quantum of Solace™ video game.

Where: Best Buy store location in West Hollywood, CA

When: Monday, November 3, 2008 starting at 10:00 PM

Why: Already know who you're voting for; sick of presidential election coverage; or just can't wait for the new movie to step into the shoes of James Bond? Then take a break from politics and come celebrate the launch of Activision's new Quantum of Solace video game at the Best Buy midnight opening event, with fun activities and prizes awarded throughout the evening. Prizes include but are not limited to Best Buy gift cards ranging from $10.00 - $2,500.00, one Sony BRAVIA XBR 52" 1080p Flat-Panel LCD HDTV, three PLAYSTATION 3 computer entertainment systems, and more...

I'm told that some "Bond girls" as well as the Aston Martin DBS agent from the film will be on hand as well.

Additionally, 136 different Best Buy stores nationwide will open their doors at midnight on Nov. 3 for the game's launch.

