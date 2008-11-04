British Sales Charts

It's Christmas time. Least as far as shopping goes. And at Christmas time, people go a little crazy. Which is why the charts look a little schizophrenic this (well, last) week. Games like Fallout 3 and Fable II are where you expect them to be. Games like Brain Training and Wii Play aren't where...OK, actually, it's Britain, it's Christmas time, those two and Wii Fit are exactly where we expect them to be.

[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Image]