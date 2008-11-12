British Sales Charts

Lots of big-name debuts in Britain last week. Gears of War 2, for example. LittleBigPlanet, for example. And those two did predictably well, coming in at #1 and #2 respectively. But you know what we're going to focus on? Third place. Because that went, in the face of both of the aforementioned title's marketing onslaughts, to dear old Professor Layton on the DS. Well played, Professor.

[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Image]