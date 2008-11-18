British Sales Charts

Three big games debuted in Britain last week, and those three slotted neatly into the top four positions. Call of Duty: World at War took out the top spot for the week on 360 (while the PS3 version came in third), followed by Wrath of the Lich King, followed by marriage-destroyer Football Manager 2009. Pity the wives and girlfriends of Britain this week, dear readers.
[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink