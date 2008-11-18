British Sales Charts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Three big games debuted in Britain last week, and those three slotted neatly into the top four positions. Call of Duty: World at War took out the top spot for the week on 360 (while the PS3 version came in third), followed by Wrath of the Lich King, followed by marriage-destroyer Football Manager 2009. Pity the wives and girlfriends of Britain this week, dear readers.

[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack]

