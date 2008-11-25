British Sales Charts

Christmas approaches, Britain. That explains the resurgence of Nintendo-related content after a few week's break. Also explains the continued presence of a new Call of Duty game atop the charts, because Britain has always gone bananas for Call of Duty. Know what else Britain has usually gone bananas for? Need for Speed. So it's quite surprising to see that the latest entry in a series that has traditionally topped the holiday sales charts could only debut at #12 & #13. You done with NFS, Britain?

[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Image]