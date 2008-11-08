The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Burnout Paradise Goes Back To The Future

Criterion continues to deliver the Burnout Paradise goodness, this time with a preview of a very special vehicle coming next year as part of their new Legendary Cars series. The Jansen 88 Special is modeled after the Jansen P12, but it's received a few modifications. Once you fill up the boost gauge, trigger it and the car leaves a trail of dual flames behind it, much like a certain modified DeLorean DMC-12 does when you reach 88 miles per hour in it.

Sweet, but that's not all. Hit the jump to see what happens when you hit the L3 button.

That's right. This motherf***er hovers.

The Jansen 88 Special is the first of four Legendary Cars being introduced to the series as next year, along with the Cavalry Bootlegger, Manhattan Spirit and the GT Nighthawk. Each car will be available for purchase separately, or as part of a discounted pack of four.

Generally I am not a big fan of purchasing extra vehicles, but when said extra vehicle can possibly break the space time continuum I take exception.


Criterion Announces Burnout Paradise Legendary Cars [Criterion Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles