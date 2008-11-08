Burnout Paradise Goes Back To The Future

Criterion continues to deliver the Burnout Paradise goodness, this time with a preview of a very special vehicle coming next year as part of their new Legendary Cars series. The Jansen 88 Special is modeled after the Jansen P12, but it's received a few modifications. Once you fill up the boost gauge, trigger it and the car leaves a trail of dual flames behind it, much like a certain modified DeLorean DMC-12 does when you reach 88 miles per hour in it.

Sweet, but that's not all. Hit the jump to see what happens when you hit the L3 button.

That's right. This motherf***er hovers.

The Jansen 88 Special is the first of four Legendary Cars being introduced to the series as next year, along with the Cavalry Bootlegger, Manhattan Spirit and the GT Nighthawk. Each car will be available for purchase separately, or as part of a discounted pack of four.

Generally I am not a big fan of purchasing extra vehicles, but when said extra vehicle can possibly break the space time continuum I take exception.



