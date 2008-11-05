Call Of Duty: World At War Beta Goes Public

The Call of Duty: World at War multiplayer beta that went live for a select few has now gone public on the Xbox 360. The demo, which weighs in at a hefty 890 MB, can now be downloaded via Xbox Live Marketplace, via the New Releases, Games, or Demos section. No tokens required.

Having downloaded the demo and gone 0-7 in my first public match, all the while being continually shouted at by Kiefer Sutherland, I've quickly determined this is not the game for me. You kids have fun shootin' each other!

