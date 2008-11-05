The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Call Of Duty: World At War Beta Goes Public

The Call of Duty: World at War multiplayer beta that went live for a select few has now gone public on the Xbox 360. The demo, which weighs in at a hefty 890 MB, can now be downloaded via Xbox Live Marketplace, via the New Releases, Games, or Demos section. No tokens required.

Having downloaded the demo and gone 0-7 in my first public match, all the while being continually shouted at by Kiefer Sutherland, I've quickly determined this is not the game for me. You kids have fun shootin' each other!

The Xbox 360 Multiplayer Beta is Now Public! [CoD HQ]

