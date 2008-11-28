The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Can One Ever Have Too Much Prinny Stuff?

To commemorate the sale of the new Prinny PSP game, developer Nippon Ichi has just released a slew of goodies

Priced at ¥1,890 ($30), the Prinny plush toys look like their counterparts in Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero?. Nippon Ichi has also released a Prinny PSP case as well. Click through the link to see what you've been missing. Supplies are limited.

Prinny Campaign [Nippon Ichi Thanks, Witzbold!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles