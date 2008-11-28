Can One Ever Have Too Much Prinny Stuff?

To commemorate the sale of the new Prinny PSP game, developer Nippon Ichi has just released a slew of goodies
Priced at ¥1,890 ($30), the Prinny plush toys look like their counterparts in Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero?. Nippon Ichi has also released a Prinny PSP case as well. Click through the link to see what you've been missing. Supplies are limited.
Prinny Campaign [Nippon Ichi Thanks, Witzbold!]
