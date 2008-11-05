Capcom Financials: Still Makin' Money

As they're legally required to do, Capcom have revealed their financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2008. And, despite fears over the effects the global financial crisis would have, everything appears to be OK. Net sales were up 0.4% over the same time last year, to ￥31.26 billion ($455 million), while net income was up 16.8% to ￥1.8 billion ($26 million). The company has Monster Hunter Freedom 2G's 2.5 million sales (and rebounding arcade sales in this post-SFIV world) to thank for all that.