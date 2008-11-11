Capcom PSN Store Open For Business This Thursday

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

This week, along with the demos and the PSN add-ons and the themes and the trailers, the PlayStation Store update will offer you something a little different. It'll offer you a whole 'nother store. Previously announced a few weeks back, this week will see the launch of the Capcom-branded PSN store, which will offer naught but Capcom's wares. Handy if you're a Capcomaholic, less handy if you're still hanging out for the less-likely Atlus or Midway stores.

New "Department" at the PlayStation Store: The Capcom Storefront [PlayStation.Blog]

