Capcom Talks Street Fighter IV, Bioinic Commando Rearmed On The Wii

Capcom has released some of the best third party titles for Nintendo — and continues to do so. But is there hope for Street Fighter IV Wii? Street Fighter II HD? Bionic Commando Rearmed? Here's Capcom exec Christian Svensson (pictured) dashing and creating hopes:

(On Bionic Commando Rearmed for WiiWare)..It would never fit in the Wiiware filesize so it would have to be disc based and you'd basically have to redo everything for Wii. It would not be an inexpensive process and I'm not sure the result would be completely satisfactory. I think you underestimate how technically advanced BCR is. It's built on the same engine as the big BC is. (On Street Fighter 2 HD for WiiWare) It couldn't ever be Wiiware, even at 480p. File size is just too large given the storage restrictions for Wiiware. Theoretically it could be disc based but there are no plans at the moment. We'll see how it does on its current platforms and then maybe we'll see. (On Street Fighter IV for Wii) In theory, with reasonable downgrades in visual quality including resolution reduction, yes [game could be possible on Wii] . I will still raise the question: what's the input mechanism for a Wiimote + nunchuck (which is what 100% of the installed base has) on a Street Fighter title?