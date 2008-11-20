Capcom Wins Dead Rising Copyright Case

A judge has dismissed the court case against Capcom by The MKR Group, which claimed that mall-based Zombie satire Dead Rising was a bit too similar to mall-based Zombie satire Dawn Of The Dead.

After reviewing MKR's claims, the judge found that the game contained "profound differences" and dismissed the case.

Things nearly did not go quite as smoothly, though. Capcom presented "dozens" of zombie movies and games that it claimed showed the generic nature of the subject matter. The court rejected all them, however, because Capcom had just submitted synopses they had found on Wikipedia.

