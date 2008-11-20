The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Capcom Wins Dead Rising Copyright Case

A judge has dismissed the court case against Capcom by The MKR Group, which claimed that mall-based Zombie satire Dead Rising was a bit too similar to mall-based Zombie satire Dawn Of The Dead.

After reviewing MKR's claims, the judge found that the game contained "profound differences" and dismissed the case.

Things nearly did not go quite as smoothly, though. Capcom presented "dozens" of zombie movies and games that it claimed showed the generic nature of the subject matter. The court rejected all them, however, because Capcom had just submitted synopses they had found on Wikipedia.

Dead Rising wins copyright case [Gamespot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles