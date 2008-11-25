Capcom's Amazing Street Fighter II HD Remix Goodies

Capcom mailed a cereal-box sized... box today for Street Fighter II HD Remix. Inside, a smorgasbord of goodies including a red Street Fighter headband, a Udon Street Fighter Remix comic, a Chun Li figure and one of those magnetic boards (this one looks like E Honda's hangout) that you can slap stickers on and off. It also came with two sheets of Street Fighter stickers so you can create your own little battles on the fridge.