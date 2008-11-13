Car Insurance Provider Deftly Avoids MTV, Activision Lawsuits

Never let it be said SafeAuto, providers of automobile insurance to the American south since 1993, don't know what's hot with the kids. They know Rock Band is hot with the kids. Or Guitar Hero: World Tour. One of the two. But not specifically either of them. Get any more specific and SafeAuto will be speaking with lawyers representing MTV and/or Activision.
[thanks Andienus!]
