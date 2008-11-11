The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

CCP Teases EVE-like FPS, Console Strategy

While EVE Online developer CCP is currently focused on getting their newly announced yet unnamed largest expansion ever ready for next March, they definitely have some new tricks up their sleeves aside from EVE and the White Wolf World of Darkness MMO. At their annual fan festival this past weekend, footage was shown of a "Halo-like" shooter that took place on a planet like earth, with weapons and buildings reminiscent of the space MMO's art style. There was also footage of a land vehicle driving across the planet's surface.

The folks at Eurogamer speculate that this new FPS title could be console bound, pointing to a future of EVE presentation at the event in which CCP heads Hilmar Petursson and Nathan Richardsson suggested a console strategy for the title, complete with a slide mentioning the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.


CCP hints at EVE FPS News [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles