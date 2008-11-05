Checking Out the DSi's Sound and Image Editors

Nintendo's new camera-toting portable, the DSi, has been out in Japan for a few days now. Ash braved the mini-lines of Osaka to pick up the new portable.

Last night he checked out two of the device's selling points:

The DSi's ability to play and record sound and edit and play it back.

and

The DSi's built in camera and image editor.

If you're interested in importing you should probably check them both out.