The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Christian Guitar Hero Clone Could Become Christian Rock Band Clone

So, Guitar Praise - the Christian music-based rhythm game? HUGE hit, apparently. So huge, in fact, that the publishers (Digital Praise) are considering not just a sequel, but an evolution. Or at least an Intelligent Redesign that could see the game moving from the PC/Mac to consoles and extending to full band gameplay.

"Our customers have been begging us to create console games," Digital Praise CEO Tom Bean told MTV Multiplayer, "We'd like to be able to go there but we'll see."

The company has been putting a lot of time and energy into expansion packs for the game - including some Stryper tracks out in 2009 - but Bean indicated that a move to multi-instrumental gameplay was being considered.

"That's definitely been part of our discussions," he said, "[...]if it's compelling then we'll consider our next steps in that direction."

Whatever happens with Digital Praise's plans, there is still no credible Christian or Religious DLC for the two main music franchises. Surely Mad Catz could bang out a church organ or a Tibetan Buddhist singing bowl controller for Rock Band? Talk about missed opportunities...

Christian 'Guitar Hero' Game Maker Says Demand Is High, Hints At Full Band Game [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

  • tj Guest

    Christian rockband clone would be the smartest move ever. Let me be the first to know about it. I'll definitely purchase that one. I mean how hard is it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles