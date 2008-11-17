The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Christian Guitar Hero: The Trailer

I've heard the Christian rock industry in the US is worth millions. (Pause for irony to sink in). You'd think, then, they could have spared more than a couple of bucks on the production values for this Guitar Praise trailer. Or spared more than a couple of bucks on the production values for Guitar Praise.

Comments

  • Rory Guest

    I love how they have to walk all the intellectually challenged christians through what each button does.

    OMG you tilt the guitar to send put-offs to your opponent? Thats ding-darn-diddly original and flantastic!

    0
  • Patrick Guest

    From what I understand Digital Praise's typical production budget has been one-tenth, or less, of what is considered "normal" in the game industry. While this puts things in perspective personally I still don't understand why they could not have rendered videos of concerts to the background. Perhaps the licensing costs for these videos was too high?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles