Christian Guitar Hero: The Trailer

I've heard the Christian rock industry in the US is worth millions. (Pause for irony to sink in). You'd think, then, they could have spared more than a couple of bucks on the production values for this Guitar Praise trailer. Or spared more than a couple of bucks on the production values for Guitar Praise.
I love how they have to walk all the intellectually challenged christians through what each button does.
OMG you tilt the guitar to send put-offs to your opponent? Thats ding-darn-diddly original and flantastic!