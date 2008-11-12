Christina Aguilera's Favourite Video Game Is...

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

TODAY'S VERY IMPORTANT NEWS. If you read one post today, no if you read one post this month, read this about singer Christina Aguilera's gaming interests. She tells MTV:

I'm a big gamer. I love my Nintendo DS. I love my board games. So on the road, [I play them]especially to kill time. Now, I don't have much time, because of my little one, to play those games. I play different games now.

Her favourite game? Mario Kart DS. The neat thing isn't that Christina Aguilera plays her DS (ho hum), but that she plays board games. Board games are awesome. Aguilera's music, not so much.

Comments

  • DanMazkin Guest

    Christina herself on the other hand.... quite awesome 0_0

    0
  • Mikeable Guest

    She was hotter in her 'genie in a bottle' days... Not photo here :P

    0

