The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Chrono Trigger DS Has New Ending

Wondering how the upcoming DS Chrono Trigger remake is different? Previously, it's been mentioned that there is a new dungeon. That's not all as according to Famitsu, DS version is getting a new character mode and a new ending. The character mode has event scenes, music tracks, monster data and a treasure map.

Hit the jump for two screens that, Famitsu says, are connected to the new ending.



ニンテンドーDS版オリジナルの展開が観られる!? [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles