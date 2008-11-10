Chrono Trigger DS Has New Ending

Wondering how the upcoming DS Chrono Trigger remake is different? Previously, it's been mentioned that there is a new dungeon. That's not all as according to Famitsu, DS version is getting a new character mode and a new ending. The character mode has event scenes, music tracks, monster data and a treasure map.
Hit the jump for two screens that, Famitsu says, are connected to the new ending.
ニンテンドーDS版オリジナルの展開が観られる!? [Famitsu]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink