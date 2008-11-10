Chrono Trigger DS Has New Ending

Wondering how the upcoming DS Chrono Trigger remake is different? Previously, it's been mentioned that there is a new dungeon. That's not all as according to Famitsu, DS version is getting a new character mode and a new ending. The character mode has event scenes, music tracks, monster data and a treasure map.

Hit the jump for two screens that, Famitsu says, are connected to the new ending.





ニンテンドーDS版オリジナルの展開が観られる!? [Famitsu]