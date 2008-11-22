Cocky & Cash-rich? BringIt Will Allow 'It' To Be Brung.

Internet gaming is serious business, where a simple insult or misplaced "LOL! I PWN J00!" can result in a bitter feud. In the real world - say at a pool table - loudmouth players can be quickly made schtum with a gentlemanly wager. But how can you make those eejits on LIVE put their money where their mouths are?

New Internet thing BringIt aims to solve this conundrum. The site acts as a secure third party that can let you set up cash prizes for games. Just set up a challenge - one on one or tournament and agree a prize amount. Monies are held in escrow by BringIt once the game is afoot, so nobody can run off with the pot.

Xbox 360, PS3, PS2, & Wii games are supported (no PC - presumably it is too easy to cheat) as long as you have a decent, stable net connection.

CHICAGO, IL - November 21, 2008 - It's time to BringIt! BringIt LLC today announced that the company's flagship service, BringIt, has opened its doors to consumers and is inviting gamers to be a part of the BringIt open beta. BringIt is a leading online site at www.BringIt.com, where video gamers can put up money to challenge other players to matches, play their favourite games, and earn prize money by winning. The service was designed with gamers in mind, delivering the next level of competitive gaming by removing physical barriers and offering an online destination where players looking for real head-to-head competition and real rewards can test their skills wherever and whenever they want.

"BringIt is going to transform the videogame landscape by allowing individuals to compete online for bragging rights and real money through skill-based gaming," said BringIt CEO and founder Woody Levin. "Gamers have shown great interest and support for competitive gaming, so we are pleased to offer BringIt as a player-driven service that quickly connects gamers, allowing them to play legally for cash while getting a more intense competitive rush."

BringIt works with any video game platform with online capabilities and with any game that supports online head-to-head competition. BringIt will support a diverse portfolio of popular games for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, and Nintendo Wii. Featured games during the beta period will include Madden NFL 2009, Gears of War 2, FIFA 2009, Halo 3, Guitar Hero 3: Legends of Rock, Rock Band 2, Super Smash Bros Brawl and Mario Kart, to name a few. Games will be added constantly with the help of feedback from the BringIt player community.

BringIt makes competitive console gaming easy, adding only one step to secure online game play. Registration is free and available to gamers 18 years and older. Players can fund their BringIt account via PayPal or major credit card and access their secure account at their convenience. As a special welcome, BringIt will match initial deposits up to $20 for those individuals who register and use the service during the open beta period. Accounts are limited to one per person, insuring player identities are verified.

Players can 'BringIt' for as little as $1 or up to as much as $100,000, so both casual players and those who crave the adrenaline of high stakes can engage at their own pace and be assured their BringIt challenge experience is safe and secure. During gameplay, the collective entry fees are held in an escrow account until the winner is declared and verified, at which point the funds are released to the winner's secure account, minus the BringIt service fee. BringIt provides neutral arbitration as well as a self-regulating player feedback system that lets members know an opponent's standing in advance of initiating a challenge or accepting a match.

Because videogames are games of skill, the BringIt service does not violate any United States or international anti-gambling laws, including the Internet Gambling Regulation and Enforcement Act of 2006.

BringIt is a venture-backed company founded and managed by CEO Woodrow "Woody" Levin, an entrepreneurial veteran of the sports, entertainment, and finance industries. Mr. Levin has previously worked with the NFL and MLB as President and founder of InStadium, an innovative sports advertising firm, and was Managing Partner of Riverbank Capital Management, an equity options trading firm based in New York and Chicago.

BringIt is currently in open beta at www.BringIt.com, and scheduled to launch in winter.

BringIt is an innovative and unique consumer gaming site where video gamers can put up money to challenge other players to matches, play their favourite games, and earn money by winning. BringIt provides a safe, secure environment for gamers, allowing them to take on players of comparable skill and compete in videogames for cash. Through the service, gamers can elevate their skills and play legally for real money against their friends or gamers in their skill rank in a wide variety of game and match options. Registration is free and player funds are maintained in a secure account they can access at any time. BringIt works with any online-capable gaming platform, and games for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Nintendo Wii, and PlayStation 2 are currently supported. For more information about BringIt, please visit www.BringIt.com.