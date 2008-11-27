CoD World At War LE Owners Getting Double XP Week

Activision reveals another excellent reason to shell out another $US20 for the Limited Edition of Call of Duty: World at War as they announce a Limited Edition-exclusive double XP weekend.

Covering both the Xbox 360 and PC versions of the game, PC players need only log in for some multiplayer action between 7am AEDT on Saturday, December 6th to 6.59pm on Saturday the 13th to reap the benefits of their more expensive edition. On the Xbox 360, players will need to make sure they completely activated their copy of the LE, and will have to play in specially marked "Officer's Club" playlists.

All this, and a replica flask that doesn't open. Way to go, LE buyers!