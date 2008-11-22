CoD: World At War PC Mod Tools Launched

Attention, players of the PC version of Activision's Call of Duty: World at War. Developer Treyarch has let loose the Mod Tools for the game, so you may now start creating new levels for my amusement. The 1.1GB file is now available at FileShack along with several other fine file downloading establishments, and purportedly contains everything you need to start making mods and levels for Call of Duty: World at War. I would download it myself, but I lack both the time and talent needed to make anything more than the default blank map, so I leave up to you folks.

I am going to go ahead and pretend that this was the reason I bought the PC version, instead of the fact that GameStop only had the Collector's Edition left in PC format and I really, really wanted the collectible flask.

Call of Duty: World at War Mod Tools [FileShack via Eurogamer]