Codemasters Announces Colin McRae: DiRT 2

Codemasters has revealed details of the first new game in the Colin McRae series to be released since McRae's tragic death last year, entitled Colin McRae: DiRT 2.

A direct sequel to CM: DiRT, the game will focus on "the extremes of off-road motorsport". Producer Gavin Raeburn explained the thinking behin the game and the decision to continue using the Colin McRae name.

"The decision was made jointly between Codemasters and the McRae family. His ventures into events such as the X-Games, Dakar Rally and the Race of Champions have inspired us to look at events covering the extremes of off-road motorsport. This is where we're taking the series with DiRT 2 and Colin will play a part in that. DiRT 2 will be a great tribute, and we'll be revealing more about this over the coming months."

